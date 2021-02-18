Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Skipper-Brown lifts E. Illinois over Murray St. 68-59

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Skipper-Brown recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Illinois to a 68-59 win over Murray State on Thursday night.

Marvin Johnson had 18 points and six rebounds for Eastern Illinois (8-16, 5-12 Ohio Valley Conference). Deang Deang added 10 points.

Josiah Wallace, the Panthers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, was held to seven points (3-of-10 shooting).

Chico Carter Jr. had 21 points for the Racers (12-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. KJ Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tevin Brown had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Racers on the season. Eastern Illinois defeated Murray State 74-68 on Jan. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 USAG Bavaria/Grafenwoehr Virtual Tech...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing