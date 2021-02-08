Trending:
Slawson scores 14 to lift Furman past UNC Greensboro 68-49

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 7:42 pm
< a min read
      

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson posted 14 points and five blocks as Furman beat UNC Greensboro 68-49 on Monday.

Alex Hunter had 19 points and six rebounds for Furman (12-6, 6-3 Southern Conference). Mike Bothwell added 12 points. Garrett Hien had eight rebounds.

Isaiah Miller had 14 points and six steals for the Spartans (13-6, 8-3), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Keyshaun Langley added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

