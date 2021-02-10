On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Smith, Jean-Baptiste lead Chattanooga over Wofford 78-66

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste scored 21 points apiece as Chattanooga defeated Wofford 78-66 on Wednesday night.

Stefan Kenic added 16 points for Chattanooga (15-5, 6-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jean-Baptiste also had seven rebounds.

Morgan Safford had 18 points for the Terriers (12-7, 9-4). Max Klesmit added 15 points. Keaton Turner had 14 points.

Storm Murphy, the Terriers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 19.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

The Mocs leveled the season series against the Terriers with the win. Wofford defeated Chattanooga 77-59 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea