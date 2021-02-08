Trending:
SMU 71, East Carolina 56

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 7:19 pm
SMU (11-4)

Chargois 2-7 2-3 6, Hunt 3-6 2-2 9, Jasey 1-3 0-0 2, Bandoumel 2-4 0-0 4, Davis 9-17 7-7 25, Jolly 2-5 6-6 11, McNeill 3-6 0-0 8, Douglas 0-3 0-0 0, Ray 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 24-56 19-20 71.

EAST CAROLINA (8-8)

Gardner 6-18 11-13 23, Debaut 1-2 0-0 2, Miles 3-9 3-4 11, Newton 2-6 3-3 7, Robinson-White 0-6 0-0 0, Suggs 1-4 5-7 7, Baruti 2-7 0-2 4, Luster 1-1 0-2 2, James 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 22-31 56.

Halftime_SMU 30-24. 3-Point Goals_SMU 4-22 (McNeill 2-4, Hunt 1-2, Jolly 1-4, Douglas 0-1, Bandoumel 0-2, Smith 0-2, Davis 0-3, Chargois 0-4), East Carolina 2-14 (Miles 2-5, Suggs 0-1, Baruti 0-2, Newton 0-2, Robinson-White 0-4). Rebounds_SMU 33 (Hunt 9), East Carolina 33 (Gardner 9). Assists_SMU 12 (Davis 8), East Carolina 9 (Robinson-White 3). Total Fouls_SMU 23, East Carolina 20. A_51 (8,000).

