Sola Winley hired by MLS as EVP chief diversity officer

By The Associated Press
February 22, 2021 3:31 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Sola Winley was hired by Major League Soccer as executive vice president and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

The league said Monday that he was hired Feb. 16 and will report to Commissioner Don Garber.

The 50-year-old Winley is to lead efforts to increase representation, advancement and retention of underrepresented groups among league and team front offices and team coaching staffs.

Winley worked for the NFL in international media marketing and sales from 1995-2002, partly overlapping Garber’s time at the NFL. Winley was executive vice president of corporate strategy and planning at A+E Networks from 2013-18.

He founded ProVision Consulting in 2002 and was its principal until 2013, and founded Brown Angel Advisors in 2018 and was its principal until this month. He worked with corporate leadership on coaching and diversity.

