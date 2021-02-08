Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

South Carolina Upstate tops Gardner-Webb 77-69

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 7:56 pm
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Bruner posted 19 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Gardner-Webb 77-69 on Monday.

Nevin Zink had 12 points for South Carolina Upstate (4-13, 4-7 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Everette Hammond added 11 points.

D’Maurian Williams had 17 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 7-8). Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points and Jordan Sears had 12 points.

___

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|14 Journey To The Center Of The SOC
2|15 AWS Technical Essentials Day
2|16 CMMC is Here: Is Your Organization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service honors nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu with Commemorative Forever Stamp