Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

South Dakota 64, S. Dakota St. 56

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

SOUTH DAKOTA (11-6)

Kamateros 2-12 2-2 6, Fuller 3-7 2-2 9, Perrott-Hunt 5-10 0-1 11, Plitzuweit 8-17 2-3 19, Umude 4-13 5-6 14, Archambault 1-3 0-0 3, Zizic 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 11-14 64.

S. DAKOTA ST. (10-4)

Dentlinger 2-5 1-2 5, Wilson 3-10 4-12 10, Arians 1-5 0-0 2, Freidel 6-21 4-4 18, Scheierman 5-10 2-4 15, Wingett 2-6 0-0 6, Appel 0-1 0-0 0, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 11-22 56.

Halftime_South Dakota 29-23. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-23 (Archambault 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Umude 1-4, Plitzuweit 1-6, Kamateros 0-5), S. Dakota St. 7-28 (Scheierman 3-8, Wingett 2-5, Freidel 2-12, Arians 0-1, Easley 0-2). Fouled Out_Arians. Rebounds_South Dakota 43 (Kamateros 16), S. Dakota St. 41 (Scheierman 16). Assists_South Dakota 12 (Plitzuweit 5), S. Dakota St. 7 (Scheierman 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 19, S. Dakota St. 17. A_895 (6,500).

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy and Turkish Navy conduct joint exercises in the Black Sea