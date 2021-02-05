South Dakota 64, S. Dakota St. 56

SOUTH DAKOTA (11-6)
Kamateros 2-12 2-2 6, Fuller 3-7 2-2 9, Perrott-Hunt 5-10 0-1 11, Plitzuweit 8-17 2-3 19, Umude 4-13 5-6 14, Archambault 1-3 0-0 3, Zizic 1-5 0-0 2, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-70 11-14 64.
S. DAKOTA ST. (10-4)
Dentlinger 2-5 1-2 5, Wilson 3-10 4-12 10, Arians 1-5 0-0 2, Freidel 6-21 4-4 18, Scheierman 5-10 2-4 15, Wingett 2-6 0-0 6, Appel 0-1 0-0 0, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 11-22 56.
Halftime_South Dakota 29-23. 3-Point Goals_South Dakota 5-23 (Archambault 1-2, Fuller 1-3, Perrott-Hunt 1-3, Umude 1-4, Plitzuweit 1-6, Kamateros 0-5), S. Dakota St. 7-28 (Scheierman 3-8, Wingett 2-5, Freidel 2-12, Arians 0-1, Easley 0-2). Fouled Out_Arians. Rebounds_South Dakota 43 (Kamateros 16), S. Dakota St. 41 (Scheierman 16). Assists_South Dakota 12 (Plitzuweit 5), S. Dakota St. 7 (Scheierman 4). Total Fouls_South Dakota 19, S. Dakota St. 17. A_895 (6,500).
