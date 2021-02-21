Trending:
South Florida 83, Temple 76

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 4:26 pm
SOUTH FLORIDA (8-8)

Durr 2-11 4-4 8, Yetna 4-8 2-2 12, Collins 4-9 5-9 14, Murphy 4-11 0-0 9, Brown 1-5 0-0 3, Castaneda 5-10 6-6 18, Chaplin 2-4 2-6 7, Tchewa 3-6 1-2 7, Akec 2-3 0-0 5, Oduro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 20-29 83.

TEMPLE (4-10)

Forrester 2-4 6-8 10, Jourdain 3-4 0-0 8, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Battle 9-22 10-12 32, J.Williams 2-6 5-6 9, Barry 2-4 1-2 7, Moorman 4-8 0-0 10, Ademokoya 0-1 0-0 0, Parks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 22-28 76.

Halftime_South Florida 35-29. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 9-23 (Castaneda 2-2, Yetna 2-3, Chaplin 1-1, Akec 1-2, Collins 1-3, Brown 1-4, Murphy 1-6, Durr 0-2), Temple 10-22 (Battle 4-10, Jourdain 2-3, Moorman 2-3, Barry 2-4, Ademokoya 0-1, Perry 0-1). Fouled Out_Moorman. Rebounds_South Florida 33 (Yetna 7), Temple 29 (Battle 10). Assists_South Florida 14 (Collins 4), Temple 14 (Battle 5). Total Fouls_South Florida 22, Temple 23.

