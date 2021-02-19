Southern Miss. 85, FIU 72

SOUTHERN MISS. (8-14)

Pinckney 5-5 0-0 10, Stevenson 12-16 2-2 26, Draine 5-10 0-0 12, Hardy 8-12 3-5 20, Johnson 3-5 2-2 8, Morman 2-2 3-6 7, Pierre 0-7 0-0 0, Malone 1-2 0-0 2, Konontsuk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-59 10-15 85.

FIU (9-15)

Carrigan 5-7 1-6 11, Davis 1-10 0-0 2, Brewer 5-11 2-3 15, Daye 2-7 6-8 10, Lovett 2-11 1-2 7, Banks 5-7 0-0 15, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 3, Wilcox 1-1 0-0 2, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Krivokapic 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 25-61 10-19 72.

Halftime_FIU 43-37. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 3-12 (Draine 2-6, Hardy 1-1, Malone 0-1, Pierre 0-4), FIU 12-38 (Banks 5-7, Brewer 3-7, Lovett 2-11, Krivokapic 1-1, Hawkins 1-2, Mitchell 0-1, Daye 0-4, Davis 0-5). Rebounds_Southern Miss. 39 (Stevenson 9), FIU 22 (Carrigan 8). Assists_Southern Miss. 20 (Draine, Hardy 5), FIU 19 (Brewer 6). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 17, FIU 12.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.