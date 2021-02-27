Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Sow leads UC Santa Barbara over UC Riverside 72-68

By The Associated Press
February 27, 2021 1:44 am
< a min read
      

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had a season-high 21 points as UC Santa Barbara won its 13th straight game, narrowly defeating UC Riverside 72-68 on Friday night.

Sow hit 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

JaQuori McLaughlin had 15 points and seven assists for UC Santa Barbara (17-3, 11-2 Big West Conference). Devearl Ramsey added 13 points. Miles Norris had 11 points.

Arinze Chidom had 17 points for the Highlanders (10-7, 6-5). Jock Perry added 14 points. Zyon Pullin had 13 points.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Thunderbirds and Blue Angels debut a new flight formation known as the Super Delta