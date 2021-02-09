On Air: This Just In!
Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 12 7 3 1 1 16 38 30
Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 39 34
Macon 8 5 1 1 1 12 22 16
Birmingham 12 4 6 2 0 10 32 44
Knoxville 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

