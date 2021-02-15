Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 14 8 3 2 1 19 44 36
Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43
Macon 10 6 2 1 1 14 26 20
Birmingham 14 5 6 3 0 13 35 47
Knoxville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|16 Red Hat Public Sector Solutions...
2|16 2021 Health Datapalooza and National...
2|17 Administration of Government Contracts
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing