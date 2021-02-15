SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 14 8 3 2 1 19 44 36 Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43 Macon 10 6 2 1 1 14 26 20 Birmingham 14 5 6 3 0 13 35 47 Knoxville 13 6 7 0 0 12 37 40

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

