SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 15 8 4 2 1 19 44 38 Macon 12 8 2 1 1 18 30 21 Huntsville 15 8 7 0 0 16 44 43 Knoxville 15 7 7 1 0 15 43 43 Birmingham 15 5 7 3 0 13 36 52

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 5, Birmingham 1

Macon 2, Pensacola 0

Saturday’s Games

Macon 2, Knoxville 1

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

