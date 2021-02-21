SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|13
|9
|2
|1
|1
|20
|32
|22
|Pensacola
|17
|8
|6
|2
|1
|19
|50
|48
|Huntsville
|16
|9
|7
|0
|0
|18
|50
|46
|Knoxville
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|44
|45
|Birmingham
|16
|6
|7
|3
|0
|15
|40
|55
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 2, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3
Sunday’s Games
Macon 2, Knoxville 1
Huntsville 6, Pensacola 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
