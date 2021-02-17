Sports on TV

Adv20 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, February 22 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Syracuse at Duke

ESPN2 — Oregon State at Utah

ESPNU — Wofford at Samford

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

FS1 — Stanford at Southern California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Marquette

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Long Island Nets vs. Team Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion —

Tuesday, February 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Christian

ESPNU — Central Florida at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Denver

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Pittsburgh at Washington

SOCCER (MEN’S) 12:55 p.m.

NBCSN Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United —

Wednesday, February 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — South Florida at Temple

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa

FS1 — Xavier at Providence

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Team Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Utah

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at St. Louis

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING 4 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding Championships

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m.

FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Orlando, Fla. —

Thursday, February 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Boise State at San Diego State

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Washington State at Arizona

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Milwaukee

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.

SKIING 1 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: World Nordic Skiing Championships Cross-Country Skiing (taped) —

Friday, February 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Richmond at Saint Louis

ESPNU — North Texas at Marshall

FS1 — Purdue at Penn State

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Northern Iowa at Illinois State

FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at Utah State

11 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz. (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Salt Lake City Stars vs. Team Ignite, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at South Sydney —

Saturday, February 27 AUTO RACING 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

CBS — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FOX — Michigan at Indiana

FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

2 p.m.

CBS — Washington at Arizona

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at Connecticut

3 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

4 p.m.

CBS — Florida at Kentucky

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped) —

Sunday, February 28 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City

8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United —

