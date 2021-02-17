Sports on TV

|Adv20
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, February 22
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at Duke
ESPN2 — Oregon State at Utah
ESPNU — Wofford at Samford
ESPN — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
FS1 — Stanford at Southern California
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
ESPNU — Long Island Nets vs. Team Ignite, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion —
|Tuesday, February 23
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Christian
ESPNU — Central Florida at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
TNT — Boston at Dallas
TNT — Portland at Denver
ESPN2 — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — Premier League: Pittsburgh at Washington
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United —
|Wednesday, February 24
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — South Florida at Temple
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa
FS1 — Xavier at Providence
FS1 — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
ESPN2 — Team Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
ESPN — Toronto at Miami
ESPN — LA Lakers at Utah
NBCSN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
NBCSN — Los Angeles at St. Louis
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding Championships
FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.
FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Orlando, Fla. —
|Thursday, February 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Boise State at San Diego State
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Washington State at Arizona
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
TNT — New Orleans at Milwaukee
ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
NBCSN — FIS: World Nordic Skiing Championships Cross-Country Skiing (taped) —
|Friday, February 26
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Richmond at Saint Louis
ESPNU — North Texas at Marshall
FS1 — Purdue at Penn State
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Northern Iowa at Illinois State
FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at Utah State
FS1 — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz. (taped)
ESPN — Indiana at Boston
ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers
ESPN2 — Salt Lake City Stars vs. Team Ignite, Orlando, Fla.
|RUGBY
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at South Sydney —
|Saturday, February 27
|AUTO RACING
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
CBS — Washington at Arizona
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Marquette at Connecticut
ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
CBS — Florida at Kentucky
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped) —
|Sunday, February 28
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United —
