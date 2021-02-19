Sports on TV

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, February 22
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse at Duke
ESPN2 — Oregon State at Utah
ESPNU — Wofford at Samford
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
FS1 — Stanford at Southern California
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Marquette
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Stanford
|NBAGL BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Long Island Nets vs. Team Ignite, Orlando, Fla.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
|7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds —
|Tuesday, February 23
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Christian
ESPNU — Central Florida at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Illinois at Michigan State
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Dallas
|10 p.m.
TNT — Portland at Denver
|NBAGL BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Lakeland Magic vs. Westchester, Orlando, Fla.
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Pittsburgh at Washington
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|12:55 p.m.
NBCSN Premier League: Southampton at Leeds United
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
|7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds —
|Wednesday, February 24
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — South Florida at Temple
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Tulsa
FS1 — Xavier at Providence
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas)
|NBAGL BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Ignite vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Miami
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Utah
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
|9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Los Angeles at St. Louis
|SKIING/SNOWBOARDING
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Freestyle Skiing & Snowboarding Championships
|SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: Canada vs. Brazil, Orlando, Fla.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Argentina, Orlando, Fla.
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA, Montpellier-ATP, Singapore-ATP Early Rounds
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
|7:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals
|1 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Quarterfinals, Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Early Rounds —
|Thursday, February 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Boise State at San Diego State
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Washington State at Arizona
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, First Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, First Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
|9:30 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Milwaukee
|NBAGL BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Memphis Hustle, Orlando, Fla.
|SKIING
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: World Nordic Skiing Championships Cross-Country Skiing (taped)
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds
|11:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Semifinals & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals
|6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals —
|Friday, February 26
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Richmond at Saint Louis
ESPNU — North Texas at Marshall
FS1 — Purdue at Penn State
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Northern Iowa at Illinois State
FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at Utah State
|11 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Minnesota
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Second Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Second Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Second Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, First Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz. (taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Boston
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers
|NBAGL BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Salt Lake City Stars vs. Team Ignite, Orlando, Fla.
|RUGBY
|2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at South Sydney
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP & Singapore-ATP Quarterfinals
|1 p.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinal 4
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-WTA Final & Singapore-ATP Semifinals —
|Saturday, February 27
|AUTO RACING
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Houston
|BOXING
|7 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Preliminary Bouts, Los Angeles
|8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (Super-Middleweights), Los Angeles
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
|2 p.m.
CBS — Washington at Arizona
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — Marquette at Connecticut
|3 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
|4 p.m.
CBS — Florida at Kentucky
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|5 p.m.
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
|6 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|8 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|10 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Oregon at California
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at Creighton
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz.
|8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn
|RUGBY
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: England at Wales (taped)
|12 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
|TENNIS
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Semifinals
|3 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final —
|Sunday, February 28
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|BOWLING
|1 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, Jupiter, Fla.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
CBS — Villanova at Butler
|1 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|2 p.m.
CBS — Michigan State at Maryland
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|4 p.m.
CBS — Iowa at Ohio State
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Nevada (Reno) at Utah State
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Texas A&M
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Iowa at Wisconsin
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Maryland at Northwestern
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, Tennessee River, Knoxville, Tenn.
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Catalina Course, Tuscon, Ariz. (taped)
|8 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Final Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
|HORSE RACING
|5 p.m.
FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
NBC — Boston at NY Rangers
|7 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Chicago
|RUGBY
|10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Six Nations: Scotland at France (taped)
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA
|7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
|8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur
|11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
|TENNIS
|3 a.m.
TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final
|9 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Singles Final
|VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Dallas —
