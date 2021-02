Sports on TV

By The Associated Press

Adv27 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Texas

FS1 — Seton Hall at St. John’s

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — G League Ignite vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orland, Fla.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

FS1 — Athletes Unlimited —

Tuesday, March 2 COLLEGE BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Tulsa at UCF

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. Boston

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at LA Lakers —

Wednesday, March 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Connecticut at Seton Hall

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Memphis at South Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Villanova

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Houston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at Portland

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Agua Caliente Clippers vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla. —

Thursday, March 4 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, First Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets

NBA BASKETBALL 8:30 p.m.

TNT — Miami at New Orleans

NBAGL BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ESPNU — Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla. —

Friday, March 5 AUTO RACING 9 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Silver State 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 11 a.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Richmond, Va.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Second Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City —

Saturday, March 6 AUTO RACING 4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FOX — Rutgers at Minnesota

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Villanova at Providence

5 p.m.

FOX — Butler at Creighton

6 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

12 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m.

ESPNU — Purdue at Penn St.

GOLF 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Third Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 259 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas —

Sunday, March 7 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Wisconsin at Iowa

2 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Sun Tournament: TBD, Championship, Jacksonville, Fla.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Southern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Asheville, N.C.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

COLLEGE WRESTLING 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, Final Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 6:30 p.m.

TNT — All-Star Game: Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, Atlanta

8 p.m.

TNT — All-Star Game: Team LeBron vs. Team Durant, Atlanta (Dunk Contest during Halftime)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: TBA —

