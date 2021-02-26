On Air: What's Working In Washington
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 12:35 pm
< a min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Oakland 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Arizona 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 0 .000
Colorado 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
San Francisco 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
San Diego 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species