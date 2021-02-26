Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
