Squire scores 14 to lead UC Davis over Cal Poly 69-61

By The Associated Press
February 26, 2021 8:23 pm
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Damion Squire posted 14 points as UC Davis defeated Cal Poly 69-61 on Friday.

Caleb Fuller had 13 points for UC Davis (7-6, 5-4 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Elijah Pepper and Ezra Manjon each had 12 points.

Colby Rogers had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-16, 1-12), whose losing streak reached six games. Tuukka Jaakkola added three blocks. Alimamy Koroma had seven points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

