St. Bonaventure 56, Davidson 53

ST. BONAVENTURE (11-3)
Osunniyi 1-2 2-2 4, Adaway 6-16 1-2 14, Holmes 6-12 0-0 16, Lofton 3-13 0-0 7, Welch 5-10 0-0 15, Vasquez 0-0 0-0 0, Creal 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 3-4 56.
DAVIDSON (11-6)
Brajkovic 5-10 2-5 12, Mennenga 0-4 0-0 0, Collins 6-8 0-0 16, Grady 1-7 0-0 2, Lee 3-8 1-1 9, Huffman 2-3 0-0 4, Boachie-Yiadom 2-2 0-0 4, B.Jones 1-2 0-0 3, M.Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Kristensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 3-6 53.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 39-28. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 11-21 (Welch 5-9, Holmes 4-6, Adaway 1-3, Lofton 1-3), Davidson 8-28 (Collins 4-5, Lee 2-7, B.Jones 1-2, M.Jones 1-2, Huffman 0-1, Kristensen 0-1, Mennenga 0-1, Brajkovic 0-4, Grady 0-5). Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 30 (Osunniyi 8), Davidson 25 (Collins 7). Assists_St. Bonaventure 10 (Lofton 5), Davidson 13 (Collins 3). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 10, Davidson 9.
