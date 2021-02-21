St. Bonaventure 69, Davidson 58

DAVIDSON (11-6)

Brajkovic 3-9 0-0 8, Mennenga 0-3 0-0 0, Collins 0-5 0-0 0, Grady 7-12 1-3 18, Lee 6-10 0-0 18, M.Jones 2-6 2-2 8, Boachie-Yiadom 2-4 0-1 4, Huffman 1-2 0-0 2, B.Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 3-6 58.

ST. BONAVENTURE (11-3)

Osunniyi 4-5 0-0 8, Adaway 3-10 2-2 8, Holmes 7-12 0-0 19, Lofton 6-13 3-3 18, Welch 3-6 0-0 9, Shaw 2-3 1-2 5, Vasquez 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 25-53 8-9 69.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 13-37 (Lee 6-9, Grady 3-8, Brajkovic 2-6, M.Jones 2-6, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Mennenga 0-2, Collins 0-4), St. Bonaventure 11-21 (Holmes 5-7, Lofton 3-5, Welch 3-5, Adaway 0-1, Vasquez 0-3). Rebounds_Davidson 24 (Lee 5), St. Bonaventure 36 (Holmes 11). Assists_Davidson 16 (Grady 5), St. Bonaventure 15 (Lofton 6). Total Fouls_Davidson 12, St. Bonaventure 12.

