St. Bonaventure 86, La Salle 73

LA SALLE (8-12)
Moore 1-7 2-2 4, Brickus 5-6 0-0 13, Clark 3-16 0-0 9, Kenney 5-7 8-13 22, Ray 4-11 1-2 9, Beatty 5-9 0-0 12, Gill 1-5 0-0 2, Kimbrough 0-2 0-0 0, Izay 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-64 11-17 73.
ST. BONAVENTURE (10-2)
Osunniyi 5-5 7-8 17, Adaway 7-9 6-7 20, Holmes 6-10 0-0 15, Lofton 5-8 5-6 18, Welch 3-9 2-2 10, Vasquez 2-5 1-2 6, Creal 0-0 0-0 0, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-46 21-25 86.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 45-35. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 12-31 (Kenney 4-5, Brickus 3-3, Clark 3-11, Beatty 2-6, Gill 0-1, Ray 0-2, Moore 0-3), St. Bonaventure 9-14 (Holmes 3-3, Lofton 3-3, Welch 2-5, Vasquez 1-3). Rebounds_La Salle 24 (Ray 11), St. Bonaventure 29 (Osunniyi, Adaway 8). Assists_La Salle 14 (Clark 4), St. Bonaventure 16 (Lofton 8). Total Fouls_La Salle 17, St. Bonaventure 15.
