St. Bonaventure 88, George Washington 41

GEORGE WASHINGTON (4-11)
Battle 4-9 2-2 10, Dean 1-2 0-2 2, Lindo 3-10 0-0 6, Ball 1-5 1-2 3, Bishop 2-7 2-2 6, Brelsford 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 1-2 2-5 4, Leftwich 1-2 0-0 2, Paar 0-3 2-2 2, Gally 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-46 9-15 41.
ST. BONAVENTURE (13-3)
Osunniyi 4-6 0-0 8, Adaway 5-7 0-0 11, Holmes 7-13 2-3 18, Lofton 5-12 0-0 12, Welch 5-8 0-0 14, Vasquez 6-10 1-2 18, Shaw 0-0 0-0 0, Creal 1-2 0-0 2, Okoli 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 35-60 3-5 88.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 42-21. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 2-13 (Brelsford 2-4, Ball 0-2, Battle 0-2, Lindo 0-2, Bishop 0-3), St. Bonaventure 15-29 (Vasquez 5-8, Welch 4-6, Holmes 2-6, Lofton 2-6, Adaway 1-1, Okoli 1-1, Creal 0-1). Rebounds_George Washington 21 (Brelsford 4), St. Bonaventure 33 (Osunniyi 8). Assists_George Washington 7 (Dean, Bishop 2), St. Bonaventure 22 (Lofton 10). Total Fouls_George Washington 6, St. Bonaventure 11.
