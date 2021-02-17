Trending:
Sports News

St. Francis (NY) tops Fairleigh Dickinson 90-87

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 10:01 pm
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Unique McLean and Travis Atson scored 20 points apiece as St. Francis (N.Y.) edged past Fairleigh Dickinson 90-87 on Wednesday night.

McLean made 10 of 11 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins had 19 points for St. Francis (7-8, 7-7 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 17 points.

Jahlil Jenkins had 27 points for the Knights (7-13, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Joe Munden Jr. added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Elyjah Williams had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. St. Francis defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-75 last Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

