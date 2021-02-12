On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
St. Francis (Pa.) tops St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66

By The Associated Press
February 12, 2021 6:46 pm
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover tied a career high with 21 points and Ronell Giles Jr. added 20 as St. Francis (Pa.) defeated St. Francis (N.Y.) 80-66 on Friday.

Dixon-Conover converted all 11 of his free throws. He added six rebounds. Giles also had six rebounds.

Mark Flagg had 11 points for St. Francis (6-13, 5-10 Northeast Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Josh Cohen added seven rebounds.

Chauncey Hawkins had 12 points for the Terriers (5-8, 5-7). Rob Higgins and Travis Atson each had 11 points.

The Red Flash leveled the season series against the Terriers. St. Francis defeated St. Francis 70-67 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

