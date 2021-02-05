St. Francis seeks revenge on Merrimack

St. Francis (Pa.) (5-11, 4-8) vs. Merrimack (5-4, 5-4)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack goes for the season sweep over St. Francis (Pa.) after winning the previous matchup in North Andover. The teams last went at it on Feb. 4, when the Warriors outshot St. Francis (Pa.) 51 percent to 47.1 percent and hit eight more 3-pointers en route to a six-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Merrimack’s Jordan Minor has averaged 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds while Mikey Watkins has put up 12.2 points and four rebounds. For the Red Flash, Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists while Mark Flagg has put up 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Warriors have scored 67.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 30.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 67.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Merrimack has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 68.7 points while giving up 61.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Flash have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Warriors. Merrimack has 36 assists on 73 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three games while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 40 of 73 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.