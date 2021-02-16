St. John’s 93, Xavier 84

XAVIER (11-3)
Carter 1-3 1-2 3, Freemantle 10-16 0-0 22, Johnson 4-14 4-5 14, Kunkel 2-10 0-0 5, Scruggs 5-13 3-3 14, Jones 6-9 5-5 20, Wilcher 1-3 0-0 3, Odom 0-1 0-0 0, Tandy 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 30-73 13-15 84.
ST. JOHN’S (13-8)
Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 7-15 0-0 15, Dunn 5-8 7-11 17, Champagnie 6-11 7-7 21, Cole 1-7 0-0 3, Williams 3-7 0-0 8, Earlington 6-9 0-0 16, Moore 5-6 0-0 11, Addae-Wusu 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 34-66 14-18 93.
Halftime_St. John’s 46-38. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 11-40 (Jones 3-5, Freemantle 2-4, Johnson 2-11, Tandy 1-2, Wilcher 1-3, Scruggs 1-6, Kunkel 1-7, Carter 0-2), St. John’s 11-28 (Earlington 4-4, Williams 2-4, Champagnie 2-6, Moore 1-1, Alexander 1-5, Cole 1-5, Dunn 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-2). Rebounds_Xavier 32 (Freemantle 10), St. John’s 37 (Alexander, Earlington 8). Assists_Xavier 19 (Johnson, Scruggs 6), St. John’s 24 (Alexander 9). Total Fouls_Xavier 16, St. John’s 15.
