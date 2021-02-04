Trending:
Stanford 70, California 55

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 11:11 pm
STANFORD (10-7)

Delaire 5-7 2-5 14, Jones 3-6 0-1 8, Kisunas 2-4 0-4 4, da Silva 8-17 8-8 24, O’Connell 0-2 3-4 3, Taitz 5-8 0-0 10, Murrell 3-4 0-0 6, Angel 0-0 0-0 0, Beskind 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-48 14-24 70.

CALIFORNIA (7-13)

Anticevich 0-5 0-0 0, Kelly 5-7 5-5 15, Betley 3-12 0-0 7, Bradley 6-12 7-7 24, Foreman 1-6 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-1 2, Thiemann 0-0 1-2 1, Hyder 0-2 0-0 0, Celestine 2-3 0-0 4, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Kuany 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 13-15 55.

Halftime_Stanford 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 4-12 (Delaire 2-3, Jones 2-5, Taitz 0-1, da Silva 0-3), California 6-22 (Bradley 5-7, Betley 1-6, Celestine 0-1, Hyder 0-2, Anticevich 0-3, Foreman 0-3). Fouled Out_Kelly, Bradley. Rebounds_Stanford 27 (da Silva 11), California 25 (Kelly 7). Assists_Stanford 12 (Jones, da Silva, O’Connell 4), California 11 (Bradley 4). Total Fouls_Stanford 16, California 19.

