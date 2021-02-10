Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-CC 68

TEXAS A&M-CC (3-14)
Keys 1-1 0-0 2, Bertain 0-3 0-0 0, Fryer 1-4 2-2 5, M.Smith 1-2 0-0 2, White 3-4 0-2 6, Richardson 8-8 4-4 20, Coates 0-2 1-2 1, Davis 3-7 4-5 11, Francois 4-4 0-0 8, Hairston 1-5 0-0 2, Lampkins 2-4 0-0 6, Laku 0-0 0-0 0, Myers 1-1 0-0 3, E.Smith 1-2 0-0 2, P.Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 11-15 68.
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (12-3)
Kensmil 10-12 3-4 23, Solomon 2-8 2-2 7, Hawkins 5-10 2-2 14, Johnson 5-7 1-1 12, Kachelries 4-7 0-0 10, Heckard 0-3 0-0 0, Daniels 6-8 2-2 14, Antwi-Boasiako 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniel 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 10-11 80.
Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 49-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 5-17 (Lampkins 2-4, Myers 1-1, Fryer 1-2, Davis 1-3, Bertain 0-3, Hairston 0-4), Stephen F. Austin 6-13 (Kachelries 2-3, Hawkins 2-4, Solomon 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Heckard 0-1, McDaniel 0-1). Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 17 (Richardson 5), Stephen F. Austin 27 (Kensmil 10). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 10 (Coates 3), Stephen F. Austin 23 (Kachelries 10). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 12, Stephen F. Austin 16.
