Stephen F. Austin 89, New Orleans 79

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 4:32 pm
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (13-3)

Kensmil 11-17 6-11 28, Solomon 3-7 2-4 8, Hawkins 4-8 0-1 8, Johnson 0-4 0-2 0, Kachelries 7-11 0-0 17, Ware 9-11 6-9 24, Antwi-Boasiako 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 1-1 0-0 2, McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-62 14-27 89.

NEW ORLEANS (4-13)

Myers 3-6 2-2 8, Carson 5-8 4-6 16, Green 6-9 6-9 20, Rosser 4-10 5-6 14, St. Hilaire 4-9 1-2 11, Freeman 2-3 2-2 6, Berzat 0-3 0-0 0, Marshall 0-2 0-0 0, Doughty 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 26-52 20-27 79.

Halftime_New Orleans 42-39. 3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 3-8 (Kachelries 3-5, Hawkins 0-1, Johnson 0-2), New Orleans 7-16 (Green 2-3, Carson 2-4, St. Hilaire 2-5, Rosser 1-2, Berzat 0-2). Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 28 (Kensmil 10), New Orleans 20 (Rosser 6). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 18 (Kachelries 6), New Orleans 16 (Carson, Green, Rosser, St. Hilaire 3). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 22, New Orleans 18. A_500 (8,933).

