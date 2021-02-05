Stetson 73, Lipscomb 68

LIPSCOMB (11-9)
Asadullah 9-13 2-4 20, Ferguson 6-11 2-4 14, Johnson 1-3 2-4 4, G.Jones 2-7 0-0 6, Wolfe 2-6 1-2 7, Hazen 0-5 2-2 2, Pruitt 1-4 0-0 3, Coleman 4-5 0-0 10, Cary 1-2 0-0 2, Murr 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-16 68.
STETSON (7-9)
Smith 5-9 0-1 13, Diawara 5-8 3-6 13, Johnston 8-18 0-0 21, C.Jones 1-4 2-2 4, Perry 5-8 3-6 15, Swenson 0-2 0-0 0, Panzo 2-5 0-0 5, Kabimba 1-3 0-0 2, Valdez 0-1 0-0 0, Lamar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 8-15 73.
Halftime_Lipscomb 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Lipscomb 7-21 (Coleman 2-3, G.Jones 2-5, Wolfe 2-5, Pruitt 1-1, Cary 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Ferguson 0-2, Hazen 0-3), Stetson 11-28 (Johnston 5-12, Smith 3-4, Perry 2-4, Panzo 1-3, Kabimba 0-1, Lamar 0-1, Valdez 0-1, C.Jones 0-2). Rebounds_Lipscomb 37 (Asadullah 9), Stetson 27 (Smith, Diawara 7). Assists_Lipscomb 14 (Asadullah 4), Stetson 15 (Perry 7). Total Fouls_Lipscomb 13, Stetson 16. A_50 (5,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments