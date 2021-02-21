Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Sanchez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Transferred F Sean McDermott to the Memphis Hustle (NBA G League).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated Ds Danny DeKeyser and Alex Biega and LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Yegor Sharangovich for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled F Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to the active roster.<

