Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LF Travis Demeritte outright to Gwinnett (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Pillar on a one-year contract. Designated OF Guillermo Heredia for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with C Wynston Sawyer on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Sanchez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Transferred F Sean McDermott to the Memphis Hustle (NBA G League).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated Ds Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald for assignment to the taxi squad.

COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated Ds Danny DeKeyser and Alex Biega and LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Yegor Sharangovich for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled F Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to the active roster.

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.