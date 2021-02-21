On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sunday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
February 21, 2021 10:54 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LF Travis Demeritte outright to Gwinnett (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Pillar on a one-year contract. Designated OF Guillermo Heredia for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with C Wynston Sawyer on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Sanchez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Transferred F Sean McDermott to the Memphis Hustle (NBA G League).

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated Ds Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald for assignment to the taxi squad.

COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated Ds Danny DeKeyser and Alex Biega and LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Yegor Sharangovich for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled F Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to the active roster.

