Sunday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LF Travis Demeritte outright to Gwinnett (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Kevin Pillar on a one-year contract. Designated OF Guillermo Heredia for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with C Wynston Sawyer on a minor league contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Sanchez on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Trevor Gott for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Transferred F Sean McDermott to the Memphis Hustle (NBA G League).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Designated Ds Jacob Bryson and Casey Fitzgerald for assignment to the taxi squad.
COLUMBIA BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Matiss Kivlenieks for assignment to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated Ds Danny DeKeyser and Alex Biega and LW Mathias Brome for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated F Yegor Sharangovich for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled F Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to the active roster.
