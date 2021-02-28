Sunday’s Transactions

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Greg McKegg, RW Karson Kuhlman and D Steven Kampfer from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned C Zac Dalpe and RW Ryan MaccInnis to Cleveland (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Connor Carrick from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled F Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski, G Igo Shesterkin and D Libor Hajek from the taxi squad. Designated G Keith Kinkaid for assignment to the taxi squad.

