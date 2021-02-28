Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired LHP Travis Bergen from Arizona in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Patrick Murphy on the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cory Abbott, Jason Adam, Adbert Alzolay, Gray Fenter, Dillon Maples, Tyson Miller, Alec Mills, James Norwood, Manuel Rodríguez, Keegan Thompson, Duane Underwood Jr. and Rowan Wick, LHPs Brailyn Márquez, Justin Steele and Brad Wieck, C Miguel Amaya and INFs Nico Hoerner, Christopher Morel and Ildemaro Vargas. Activated LHP Kyle Ryan from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Robert Stock for assignment.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Brandon Davidson from the taxi squad.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Greg McKegg, RW Karson Kuhlman and D Steven Kampfer from the taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned C Zac Dalpe and RW Ryan MaccInnis to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Alex Biega from the taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived RW Brett Connolly.

MINNESOTA WILD — Waived G Alex Stalock.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D Connor Carrick from Binghamton (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled F Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski, G Igo Shesterkin and D Libor Hajek from the taxi squad. Designated G Keith Kinkaid for assignment to the taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated D Erik Brannstrom for assignment to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated G Craig Anderson for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled G Ilya Samsonov from the taxi squad.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.