Suns assign rookie forward Jalen Smith to G League

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 3:33 pm
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have assigned rookie forward Jalen Smith to the NBA’s G League.

The No. 10 overall draft pick out of Maryland hasn’t played much this season for the Suns, who have won six consecutive games and have a 17-9 record. The 20-year-old has appeared in eight games and is averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Smith was inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Magic. The Suns recently had several players return from injuries, which made the 6-foot-10 Smith’s path to playing time even harder.

Smith will play for the Agua Caliente Clippers, which is the affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers. The league’s games are being played this season near Orlando, Florida, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

