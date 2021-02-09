Trending:
Syracuse 77, NC State 68

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 8:34 pm
SYRACUSE (11-6)

Dolezaj 2-7 2-2 6, Griffin 9-17 0-0 22, Guerrier 6-11 1-2 14, Boeheim 6-12 1-2 16, Girard 2-6 2-3 6, Richmond 2-5 4-5 8, Braswell 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 28-60 12-16 77.

NC STATE (8-8)

Bates 4-6 0-0 8, Hellems 3-9 4-4 11, Allen 4-10 5-6 17, Beverly 1-4 4-5 7, Hayes 2-6 0-0 6, Funderburk 4-6 6-7 14, Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Seabron 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-45 20-24 68.

Halftime_Syracuse 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 9-19 (Griffin 4-7, Boeheim 3-5, Braswell 1-2, Guerrier 1-2, Girard 0-3), NC State 8-19 (Allen 4-8, Hayes 2-5, Hellems 1-2, Beverly 1-3, Moore 0-1). Fouled Out_Guerrier. Rebounds_Syracuse 28 (Guerrier 7), NC State 27 (Bates 7). Assists_Syracuse 13 (Dolezaj, Boeheim, Richmond 3), NC State 15 (Beverly 5). Total Fouls_Syracuse 17, NC State 15. A_25 (19,772).

