Pastrnak has hat trick, Bruins rout Flyers 7-3 in Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — David Pastrnak had three goals and the Boston Bruins took control by scoring three times in a 1:39 span of the second period to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Sunday in an outdoor game on the shore of Lake Tahoe.

After a delay-filled opening game of the weekend between Colorado and Vegas because of bright sun that made for poor ice conditions, the game Sunday went off with fewer hitches. The Bruins’ high level of play matched the picturesque setting with the lake and snow-covered mountains in the background.

Pastrnak scored in the opening minute of the first two periods and then again late in the third to give him his second hat trick in three games against the Flyers this season. Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic and Nick Ritchie scored in succession late in the second to give Boston five wins in five games this year against Philadelphia.

Charlie McAvoy also scored and Tuukka Rask made 16 saves for Boston.

Joel Farabee, Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk scored for the short-handed Flyers, who have six players on the COVID-19 list. Carter Hart allowed six goals on 23 shots in the first two periods and has now given up 20 goals in four losses to Boston this season.

With the bright sun out again Sunday, the NHL had moved the game time to 4:30 p.m. PST to avoid the problems that led to a delay of more than eight hours on Saturday between the first and second periods.

The start of this game was delayed about 20 more minutes because there was some glare on the ice from the sun, but the ice was in good shape and the scenic setting that brought the NHL to the shores of Lake Tahoe to host games on a makeshift rink on a golf course was in full bloom. The sun began setting late in the first period over the Sierra Nevada for a breathtaking scene.

CAPITALS 4, DEVILS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and Washington erased a two-goal deficit to beat New Jersey.

Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses.

Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey’s Aaron Dell each hadn’t started an NHL game in more than 11 months.

After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell’s shutout bid on Washington’s 23rd shot of the game.

John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season.

Andreas Johnsson and Jack Hughes also scored for New Jersey.

SENATORS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 3:30 of overtime to lift Ottawa past Montreal.

Drake Batherson and Josh Norris also scored, and Matt Murray made 30 saves. The Senators are last in the NHL at 5-14-1.

Corey Perry and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, with Perry tying it at 2 with 5:35 left in the third period.

JETS 4, CANUCKS 3, OT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 27 seconds into overtime to lift Winnipeg past Vancouver for a two-game sweep.

Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson tied it with 38 seconds left in regulation on a power play, his second goal of the game.

Dubois also scored in the second period, Mark Scheifele and Neil Pionk added goals and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. The Jets beat the Canucks 2-0 on Friday night.

Brandon Sutter also scored for Vancouver.

