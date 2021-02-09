Trending:
Tarleton St. 112, McMurry 54

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 9:30 pm
MCMURRY (0-4)

Cork 0-0 0-0 0, Imariagbe 3-6 0-0 7, Minor 2-5 0-0 6, Pena 0-4 0-0 0, Sherman 4-6 0-0 11, Campbell 3-10 3-4 10, Charles 3-5 1-2 8, Jordan 0-4 0-0 0, E.Garcia 2-6 0-0 5, Hall 1-3 3-6 5, Stevenson 0-1 0-0 0, Webb 1-3 0-0 2, Hilliard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 7-12 54.

TARLETON ST. (6-8)

Hicks 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 8-10 4-4 20, Gipson 5-9 3-4 14, Daniel 4-9 0-0 8, Small 4-9 0-0 9, Dotsenko 9-13 2-2 22, Ngalamulume 6-6 7-7 19, Bogues 4-5 0-0 8, Madimba 3-5 0-0 6, Starks 0-0 0-0 0, Baggett 0-1 2-2 2, R.Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Hopkins 1-1 0-0 2, Golden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-74 18-19 112.

Halftime_Tarleton St. 53-23. 3-Point Goals_McMurry 9-23 (Sherman 3-4, Minor 2-3, Charles 1-1, Imariagbe 1-1, E.Garcia 1-3, Campbell 1-5, Webb 0-1, Jordan 0-2, Pena 0-3), Tarleton St. 4-9 (Dotsenko 2-4, Small 1-1, Gipson 1-2, R.Garcia 0-1, Madimba 0-1). Fouled Out_Hall. Rebounds_McMurry 20 (Sherman 4), Tarleton St. 42 (Ngalamulume 9). Assists_McMurry 15 (Campbell 6), Tarleton St. 27 (Gipson 14). Total Fouls_McMurry 17, Tarleton St. 16. A_335 (2,400).

