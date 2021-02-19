Tarleton St. 77, Dixie St. 59

TARLETON ST. (7-8)

Hicks 0-1 2-4 2, Jackson 2-4 4-4 9, Bogues 4-8 2-2 11, Gipson 7-13 2-3 16, Daniel 2-6 6-7 10, Dotsenko 9-16 1-1 23, Starks 0-1 4-4 4, Ngalamulume 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 21-25 77.

DIXIE ST. (7-11)

Nicolds 0-0 1-2 1, Schofield 5-11 10-14 20, Gilbert 2-2 0-0 5, Gooden 0-6 4-4 4, Staine 2-7 2-4 7, Youngblood 4-8 2-2 10, Mulibea 0-7 0-0 0, Parker 2-5 0-0 6, Pope 1-9 0-0 2, Allfrey 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 17-56 21-28 59.

Halftime_Tarleton St. 36-23. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 6-12 (Dotsenko 4-8, Jackson 1-1, Bogues 1-3), Dixie St. 4-23 (Parker 2-4, Gilbert 1-1, Staine 1-3, Schofield 0-1, Pope 0-4, Gooden 0-5, Mulibea 0-5). Fouled Out_Hicks, Jackson, Bogues. Rebounds_Tarleton St. 28 (Daniel 7), Dixie St. 36 (Schofield 11). Assists_Tarleton St. 14 (Daniel 4), Dixie St. 13 (Gooden 4). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 24, Dixie St. 19. A_559 (4,779).

