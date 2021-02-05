On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Tarleton St. takes on Southwestern Adventist

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Southwestern Adventist vs. Tarleton St. (4-8)

Wisdom Gymnasium, Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Tarleton St. Texans are set to battle the Knights of NAIA member Southwestern Adventist. Tarleton St. is coming off a 70-62 win at Utah Valley in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Montre’ Gipson has averaged 16.3 points and four rebounds this year for Tarleton St.. Tahj Small has paired with Gipson with 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.GIPSON GOOD FROM DEEP: Through 11 games, Tarleton St.’s Montre’ Gipson has connected on 57.6 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 88.4 percent from the free throw line this season.

