Taylor leads Austin Peay over SIU-Edwardsville 79-57

By The Associated Press
February 18, 2021 11:26 pm
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Austin Peay rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 79-57 on Thursday night.

The double-double was Taylor’s seventh in a row and 18th of the season.

Mike Peake added 20 points and eight rebounds. Reginald Gee had 13 points for Austin Peay (14-9, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tai’Reon Joseph added 12 points.

Mike Adewunmi had 17 points for the Cougars (8-13, 6-9), making 8 of 10 free throws. Sidney Wilson added 14 points.

Austin Peay defeated Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 74-59 on Feb. 1.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

