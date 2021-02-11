Trending:
Taylor leads Austin Peay over UT Martin 71-50

By The Associated Press
February 11, 2021 7:47 pm
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor had 16 points and 11 rebounds to carry Austin Peay to a 71-50 win over UT Martin on Thursday. He had 14 points and seven rebounds by halftime.

Carlos Paez added 17 points for Austin Peay (12-8, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Mike Peake added 13 points. Tai’Reon Joseph had 12 points.

The Governors led wire to wire and a Taylor free throw at the midpoint of the first half gave Austin Peay a double digit lead for the remaining 30 minutes. The lead grew to 34 points three times in the second half.

UT Martin was held to a season-low 18 points in the first half, shooting 30% (7 of 23) with 10 fouls and 10 turnovers.

Cameron Holden had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-12, 5-10).

Jaron Williams, the Skyhawks’ second leading scorer at 11 points per game,, scored three on 1 of 6 shooting.

UT Martin defeated Austin Peay 76-75 on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

