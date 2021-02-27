TCU 76, Iowa St. 72

TCU (12-10)
O’Bannon 3-7 2-2 11, Samuel 5-7 0-0 10, Fuller 1-3 0-0 2, Miles 6-10 5-5 19, Nembhard 5-19 8-8 19, Todd 3-6 0-0 8, LeDee 1-2 3-3 5, Easley 0-2 0-0 0, Frank 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 18-18 76.
IOWA ST. (2-18)
S.Young 3-4 4-4 10, Bolton 2-5 0-0 4, Coleman-Lands 8-11 1-1 21, Schuster 0-2 0-0 0, Steyer 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 5-10 2-2 14, Johnson 5-10 0-1 12, Harris 3-9 0-0 7, Conditt 1-4 0-0 2, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-57 7-8 72.
Halftime_TCU 37-30. 3-Point Goals_TCU 8-19 (O’Bannon 3-5, Todd 2-2, Miles 2-4, Nembhard 1-6, Easley 0-1, Fuller 0-1), Iowa St. 9-23 (Coleman-Lands 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Harris 1-6, Bolton 0-2). Fouled Out_Harris. Rebounds_TCU 29 (Miles, LeDee 6), Iowa St. 25 (S.Young, Coleman-Lands, Jackson, Conditt 4). Assists_TCU 12 (Miles 5), Iowa St. 15 (Coleman-Lands, Johnson 3). Total Fouls_TCU 13, Iowa St. 15. A_1,168 (14,384).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments