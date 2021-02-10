On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

TCU 78, Kansas St. 67

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 11:08 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS ST. (5-12)

Lee 10-18 6-7 26, Carr 3-12 0-0 7, Ebert 2-5 5-6 10, Goodson 1-2 0-0 3, Ranke 4-7 2-2 13, Macke 3-5 0-0 6, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Goodrich 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-50 13-15 67

TCU (8-9)

Berry 5-13 3-5 15, Patricia Morris 1-2 1-1 3, Germond 0-4 0-0 0, Heard 9-16 5-6 27, Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, Yummy Morris 2-4 0-0 4, Mokwuah 2-3 0-0 4, Diggs 1-3 0-0 2, Holmes 6-12 2-2 20, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 11-14 78

Kansas St. 14 20 15 18 67
TCU 16 13 28 21 78

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 6-16 (Carr 1-6, Ebert 1-3, Goodson 1-2, Ranke 3-4, Macke 0-1), TCU 13-33 (Berry 2-4, Germond 0-3, Heard 4-8, Jackson 1-6, Holmes 6-12). Assists_Kansas St. 21 (Goodson 8), TCU 22 (Heard 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Kansas St. 34 (Goodson 2-3), TCU 28 (Morris 3-4). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 14, TCU 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_824.

