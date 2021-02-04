TCU looks to knock off No. 2 Baylor

TCU (10-7, 3-5) vs. No. 2 Baylor (17-0, 9-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor looks to give TCU its sixth straight loss against ranked opponents. TCU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 2 Baylor Bears 75-72 on Feb. 29, 2020. Baylor is coming off an 83-69 win on the road against Texas on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile Jared Butler has averaged 17 points, 5.2 assists and 2.4 steals to lead the way for the Bears. Complementing Butler is Davion Mitchell, who is putting up 13.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game. The Horned Frogs have been led by RJ Nembhard, who is averaging 14.9 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Mike Miles has directly created 41 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Miles has 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: TCU has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Baylor has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 90.5 points while giving up 60.9.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Horned Frogs. Baylor has an assist on 53 of 106 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three contests while TCU has assists on 39 of 88 field goals (44.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has allowed only 62.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bears 27th among Division I teams. The TCU offense has averaged 69.3 points through 17 games (ranked 206th, nationally).

