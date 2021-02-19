Temple looks to end streak vs USF

Temple (4-9, 3-9) vs. South Florida (7-8, 3-6)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida looks to extend Temple’s conference losing streak to six games. Temple’s last AAC win came against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 76-67 on Jan. 26. South Florida lost 81-65 to Central Florida on Wednesday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have collectively scored 45 percent of South Florida’s points this season. For Temple, Damian Dunn, De’Vondre Perry and J.P. Moorman II have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season.DOMINANT DAMIAN: Dunn has connected on 20 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: Temple is 0-8 when it allows at least 68 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COMING UP SHORT: Temple has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points and allowing 71 points during those contests. South Florida is on a three-game home losing streak, scoring an average of 58.3 points while giving up 68.3.

DID YOU KNOW: South Florida is ranked second among AAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.1 percent. The Bulls have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

