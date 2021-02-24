Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 61, Kansas 52

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS (16-6)

Collier 8-16 7-8 23, Allen-Taylor 2-12 0-0 4, Lambert 3-7 0-0 8, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Warren 4-9 3-4 12, Ebo 2-3 1-1 5, Chevalier 3-8 0-2 7, Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 11-15 61

KANSAS (7-14)

Chatzileonti 1-5 0-0 2, Jessen 3-4 0-0 6, Franklin 3-7 2-2 8, Kersgieter 6-14 2-4 15, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Prater 2-3 0-0 4, Ajekwu 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 3-9 0-0 8, Vuksic 2-7 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 5-8 52

Texas 17 13 17 14 61
Kansas 5 15 10 22 52

3-Point Goals_Texas 4-16 (Collier 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-4, Lambert 2-4, Taylor 0-2, Warren 1-1, Chevalier 1-4), Kansas 5-13 (Kersgieter 1-3, Brosseau 0-1, Thomas 2-3, Vuksic 2-6). Assists_Texas 14 (Lambert 4), Kansas 12 (Chatzileonti 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 41 (Collier 5-14), Kansas 32 (Jessen 2-6). Total Fouls_Texas 13, Kansas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_362.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species