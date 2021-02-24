Texas 61, Kansas 52

TEXAS (16-6)
Collier 8-16 7-8 23, Allen-Taylor 2-12 0-0 4, Lambert 3-7 0-0 8, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Warren 4-9 3-4 12, Ebo 2-3 1-1 5, Chevalier 3-8 0-2 7, Ortiz 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 11-15 61
KANSAS (7-14)
Chatzileonti 1-5 0-0 2, Jessen 3-4 0-0 6, Franklin 3-7 2-2 8, Kersgieter 6-14 2-4 15, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Prater 2-3 0-0 4, Ajekwu 0-0 0-0 0, Brosseau 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 3-9 0-0 8, Vuksic 2-7 1-2 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-53 5-8 52
|Texas
|17
|13
|17
|14
|—
|61
|Kansas
|5
|15
|10
|22
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_Texas 4-16 (Collier 0-1, Allen-Taylor 0-4, Lambert 2-4, Taylor 0-2, Warren 1-1, Chevalier 1-4), Kansas 5-13 (Kersgieter 1-3, Brosseau 0-1, Thomas 2-3, Vuksic 2-6). Assists_Texas 14 (Lambert 4), Kansas 12 (Chatzileonti 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 41 (Collier 5-14), Kansas 32 (Jessen 2-6). Total Fouls_Texas 13, Kansas 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_362.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments