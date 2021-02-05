Texas-Arlington 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56

LOUISIANA-MONROE (4-14)
Efretuei 3-5 2-2 8, Gonzales 2-4 0-0 5, Morency 2-4 0-0 6, Ozier 2-8 0-0 5, Harrison 4-11 2-2 11, Nicholas 5-9 3-4 15, Howell 1-4 1-1 3, Olonade 1-3 1-2 3, Sawyer 0-0 0-0 0, L.Phillips 0-2 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 9-11 56.
TEXAS-ARLINGTON (10-9)
Akobundu-Ehiogu 1-2 0-1 2, Mwamba 5-11 1-2 14, Griffin 9-18 3-4 23, J.Phillips 2-9 0-0 5, Wells 6-18 2-2 17, Elame 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 1-2 0-1 2, Steelman 0-0 0-0 0, De La Cruz 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 6-10 63.
Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 7-16 (Morency 2-3, Nicholas 2-3, Gonzales 1-1, Harrison 1-3, Ozier 1-6), Texas-Arlington 9-25 (Mwamba 3-6, Wells 3-7, Griffin 2-7, J.Phillips 1-4, Elame 0-1). Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 36 (Efretuei 7), Texas-Arlington 35 (Akobundu-Ehiogu 10). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 15 (Morency 7), Texas-Arlington 17 (Wells 7). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 13, Texas-Arlington 13. A_624 (7,000).
