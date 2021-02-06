Trending:
Texas Southern 77, Rio Grande 75

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 10:38 pm
RIO GRANDE (8-4)

Lawrence-Anderson 5-8 4-4 16, M.Nelson 4-5 1-2 10, Rhea 5-12 0-2 10, Butler 5-7 0-0 12, Levi 3-8 3-4 10, Dibiamaka 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 6, R.Nelson 0-0 0-2 0, Otchere 1-2 2-2 4, Freeman 0-4 0-0 0, Bratton 1-2 0-0 2, Raines 0-3 0-0 0, McClain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 10-18 75.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (6-7)

Alexander 10-14 4-7 26, Nicholas 6-10 4-7 16, Walker 2-6 1-4 5, Gilliam 1-9 1-1 3, Jones 1-7 3-4 6, Hopkins 2-5 2-2 7, Rasas 2-2 0-1 4, Baldwin 4-6 2-2 10, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 17-28 77.

Halftime_42-42. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 9-21 (Johnson 2-2, Lawrence-Anderson 2-2, Butler 2-3, M.Nelson 1-2, Dibiamaka 1-3, Levi 1-3, Rhea 0-1, Raines 0-2, Freeman 0-3), Texas Southern 4-16 (Alexander 2-4, Hopkins 1-3, Jones 1-6, Baldwin 0-1, Gilliam 0-2). Rebounds_Rio Grande 35 (Rhea 7), Texas Southern 32 (Gilliam 8). Assists_Rio Grande 8 (Levi 7), Texas Southern 13 (Gilliam 5). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 19, Texas Southern 16. A_473 (8,100).

